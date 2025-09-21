From village secretariat to boxing ring: Andhra champion Jagadish’s journey

KADAPA: Mandla Jagadish, a 28-year-old Village Revenue Officer (VRO) from Nandalur, is proving that passion, determination, and discipline can make the “impossible” possible. Balancing his official duties with his long-cherished dream of boxing, the government official has clinched gold medals at State, National, and even International boxing championships, emerging as a true role model for both employees and youth.

Jagadish is rewriting what it means to serve the people - in the office and in the boxing ring. Son of M Kondayya and Subbalakshumma from Mantapampalle village in Vontimitta mandal, completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering at G Pulla Reddy Engineering College, Kurnool, in 2019. The following year, he was selected as a VRO, first posted at Rajampet secretariat and later shifted to Nandalur.

From childhood, Jagadish had a keen interest in self-defence. “I always believe a person should be capable of protecting himself and his family,” he says. Without access to martial arts training in his area, he relied on television, films, and YouTube to learn self-defense moves, slowly developing fascination for boxing. His passion truly took shape after he met boxing coach Anand of the National Institute of Sports, who recognised his raw strength and encouraged him.