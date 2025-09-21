From village secretariat to boxing ring: Andhra champion Jagadish’s journey

KADAPA: Mandla Jagadish, a 28-year-old Village Revenue Officer (VRO) from Nandalur, is proving that passion, determination, and discipline can make the “impossible” possible. Balancing his official duties with his long-cherished dream of boxing, the government official has clinched gold medals at State, National, and even International boxing championships, emerging as a true role model for both employees and youth.
Jagadish is rewriting what it means to serve the people - in the office and in the boxing ring. Son of M Kondayya and Subbalakshumma from Mantapampalle village in Vontimitta mandal, completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering at G Pulla Reddy Engineering College, Kurnool, in 2019. The following year, he was selected as a VRO, first posted at Rajampet secretariat and later shifted to Nandalur.
From childhood, Jagadish had a keen interest in self-defence. “I always believe a person should be capable of protecting himself and his family,” he says. Without access to martial arts training in his area, he relied on television, films, and YouTube to learn self-defense moves, slowly developing fascination for boxing. His passion truly took shape after he met boxing coach Anand of the National Institute of Sports, who recognised his raw strength and encouraged him.
Despite a busy work schedule, Jagadish dedicated his evenings to boxing practice under Anand’s guidance. “Most people give up their hobbies and passions after taking up a job, but I wanted to prove that we can balance both,” he says. In April 2025, at the State-level boxing competition in Nandyal, he qualified for the Youth and Sports Promotion Association of India National Championship. In May 2025, he bagged gold at the National Championship held in Goa, competing in the 70-75 kg weight category. In July 2025, he represented India at the Indo-Nepal Invitational International Championship in Pokhara, Nepal, and won gold once again.
Jagadish now dreams of securing a high rank in the Boxing Federation of India and representing the nation at the Olympics. “Many youngsters fall into bad habits once they come of age. Instead, if they invest that energy in sports or positive pursuits, they will build both a strong future and a proud family,” he opines.
He credits his family, friends, and coach for their constant support. “If I had ignored my passion for boxing and focused only on my VRO duties, I would never have reached this stage,” he reflects. His message to employees and students is simple yet powerful: “Never give up your passion. Pursue it alongside your duties, and success will follow.”