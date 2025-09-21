In Maa Durga, Soma gives form to power

CUTTACK: At Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi in Cuttack, Soma Behera holds a unique identity. She is the only girl from the Kumbhar community to take up the job of crafting the idols of Goddess Durga at puja pandals. This year, she is not only crafting the Goddess’ idols in just Bhubaneswar, but also in Nimapara and Choudwar. She has been doing so for the last two decades.

With no male sibling and being the fifth among her seven sisters, Soma decided to take charge of her 73-year-old father Abhimanyu Behera’s hereditary vocation to sustain her family.

“My father was into making idols for Durga Puja pandals in Cuttack and we have been observing him work since childhood. I was in Class VII when I first started learning work from him. I was 12-year-old then,” recalled the craftswoman who is now 30.

Soma began assisting her father after school hours and eventually, the pull towards the craft was such that she gave up school after a few years and began accompanying her father to pandals for the work.

This year, Soma is making idols at four community puja pandals. She is sculpting idols of Goddess Durga at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar, Ram Mandir in Kantilo, Balakati-Banamalipur in Nimapara and an idol of Hara-Parvati in Choudwar.