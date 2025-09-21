Mother Teresa Old Age Home: A sanctuary where the forgotten find family

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At 65, Mariammal of Srirangapalayam found herself with nothing but the clothes she wore. Widowed, penniless, and abandoned by her only daughter, she drifted to the steps of a temple, where hunger gnawed at her more fiercely than loneliness. For days, passersby saw her sitting in silence, her frail frame bent not just with age but with despair. A few offered food, but it was clear she needed more than meals — she needed a place where she could still feel human.

That place came in the form of the Mother Teresa Old Age Home near Vembakottai. Social worker R Selvakumar, who first spotted Mariammal’s plight, contacted the home’s founder, 52-year-old G Gnanaguru, known simply as Guru. Without hesitation, Guru welcomed her in at no cost. Today, she has a bed to sleep in, three meals a day, and, most importantly, people who care for her.

Like Mariammal, many senior citizens who have been abandoned by their families and have no one to care for them have found comfort and dignity over the past two decades, thanks to Guru — a farmer by profession, who runs the home entirely free of cost.