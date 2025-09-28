All eyes on 2028 Olympics

BIHAR: Bihar preparing for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles may sound unusual. For years, the state struggled to make its mark in national sports. Until 2022, Bihar was absent from the national medal tally, but things are changing.

The state is now working to see that at least two athletes qualify for the 2028 Olympics. Director general-cum-chief executive officer of Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA), Raveendran Sankaran, confirmed the plan. “Yes, we are preparing for the 2028 Olympics,” he said.

The BSSA has identified four sports where Bihar athletes can compete with promise: Rugby, Sepak Takraw, Fencing, and Archery.

Long Dry Spell

Undivided Bihar once had a legacy in sports. However, after the creation of Jharkhand in 2000, BSSA’s role reduced to hosting a handful of events annually. In the past there was no focus on nurturing talent. For more than two decades, sports in Bihar dried up. Medals became a distant dream. It was only from 2022 that signs of revival appeared.

In the past three years, BSSA has hosted national and international tournaments. Importantly, it has begun planning in a novel way. “Why not? We have a source of inspiration and guide like Raveendran Sankaran, who comes from an athlete family,” said a BSSA official.

Things changed when Bihar athletes won two medals in Gujarat, followed by seven in Goa. Bihar won five medals at the 2024 Asian Games and 12 medals in the National Games in Uttarakhand. The medal in the women’s triple lawn bowls event was the first for Bihar at the National Games in 25 years. This progress lifted Bihar’s position to 21st among Indian states. “After all, a medal is a medal whether it comes from Kabaddi or some other sports,” remarked Sankaran.