Community, social responsibility at the heart of Durga Puja celebrations in Cuttack

CUTTACK: In Cuttack, Durga Puja is not just about celebration. Here, festivity blends the millennium city’s rich culture with social responsibility.

Beyond the dazzle of exquisite silver filigree backdrops or Chandi Medhas, beautifully crafted light gates and majestic theme-based pandals, lies the organisers’ commitment towards society and brotherhood. Cuttack has close to 170 pandals, and be it caring for the underprivileged or creating awareness on nature, a majority of them are doing their bit.

The Choudhury Bazaar puja pandal, which has been conducting puja since 1956, has planned a special puja trail for differently-abled children. On the occasion of Sasthi on Sunday, the puja committee has decided to take 60 differently-abled children to a select group of temples and Durga Puja pandals that are accessible to them. The children will be accompanied by their special educators, who will explain to them the significance of puja, said Debashish Ray, secretary of the puja committee.

The children will return with gifts of books and stationery products. “Durga Puja is a celebration for everyone. But, these children do not step out to witness it because of their physical limitations, due to which we decided to organise a special tour for them this year,” he added.