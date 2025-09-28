Conquering superstition, empowering remote Villages

ASSAM: Diganta Bhajani has devoted himself to promoting a scientific outlook among people in Assam’s remote Tinsukia district. He is concerned about societal maladies the villagers suffer from--consulting quacks, driven by superstition, and continuing with the child marriage custom.

Bhajani, 55, teaches science and mathematics at Mechaki High School in Saikhowa. For the past five years, he has also worked to spread awareness on these issues. In 2009, the Aryabhatta Science Centre (ASC) under Assam’s Science and Technology Department engaged him to promote science education in Tinsukia. Today, he heads the district’s seven ASC blocks: Sadia, Saikhowa, Kakapathar, Hapjan, Margherita, Itakhooli, and Guijan.

During field trips, Bhajani noticed the prevalence of superstitions and child marriage. In 2021, he decided to go beyond his official duties and started working with panchayats, visiting villages to raise awareness. Using presentations and a projector, his eight-member group explained how to overcome superstition. So far, they have organised awareness camps in around 150 villages.

“People strongly believed in witchcraft. Illiteracy was the main reason. And there was none to tell them how to develop a scientific mind,” Bhajani says. Villagers would often take snakebite victims to quacks instead of hospitals. “We explained to them why they should instead take a patient to a doctor. We educated them about the common diseases, advising them to avail of treatment at a hospital or a health centre,” he adds.

He recalls a disturbing incident. A patient was admitted to a hospital, but when his condition did not improve, his family brought him home. One evening, two women he knew came to visit him. The man died the next day, and villagers blamed the women. Locals demanded punishment, but the police intervened and rescued them with help from a local student organisation.