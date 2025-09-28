‘Disability is a state of mind, not the body’

GUJARAT: Is there anything more rewarding in life than turning pain into purpose? Meet Parag Panchal—his life is a saga of courage and resilience. Struck by polio at the tender age of two years, he was left with 85% disability and has walked with crutches ever since.

But from being a child excluded from school picnics and celebrations to becoming a man who can run 25 km backwards to raise funds for specially abled people, Parag has come a long way.

Today, he is a social reformer, a global representative for accessibility, and an inspiration to millions. Alongside his wife, Nita, who is also differently abled, he continues to remind the world that true strength lies not in the body, but in the human spirit that refuses to surrender.

“The world may see my crutches as a symbol of weakness,” Parag muses, “But, for me, they are the wings that help me fly against the wind.” Growing up, he had one mission—to prove that differently abled people are not a burden. And that they are just as capable of achieving greatness as anybody else. “I wanted to do something so bold that people would never again look at disability with pity but with respect,” he recalls.

Ask the 47-year-old how he turned to activism, and pat comes his reply: “One day, I was watching a sports channel, seeing athletes take part in 100- and 200-metre sprints. They all ran forward, powerful and fast. That’s when a wild thought struck me: “What if I run backwards?” For most, it would have been a fleeting joke. But for Parag, it became a mission.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Walking backwards with crutches meant he couldn’t see potholes, stones or other obstacles. The thought kept him awake at night. But he did it anyway.