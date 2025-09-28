Farm worker in TN's Theni raises toast to food business, brews soda from betel leaf

THENI: In the heart of Theni, where emerald betel leaves blanket the landscape, a remarkable transformation has taken root. This is the story of S Renuga, a 38-year-old agricultural labourer, who with relentless innovation, turned a humble leaf of tradition into a trendy, health-conscious beverage. Her journey from farmhand to entrepreneur is a testament to perseverance, culminating in her being named the Best Entrepreneur Award by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in 2025.

For generations, the betel leaf has been a staple of Indian culture, gracing religious ceremonies and serving as a symbol of hospitality. It’s a plant known for its medicinal properties. Grandmothers often prescribe a betel leaf ‘kashayam’ for coughs and colds. Yet, for many, its value remained confined to these traditional roles.

Renuga, who grew up in the farming village of Sivapuram, had a different idea. Faced with the challenges of raising two daughters on a meagre income, Renuga, who had only studied up to the seventh grade, believed her life was destined for physical labour. But in 2023, an opportunity changed everything. She attended a Front-Line Demonstration (FLD) training on food processing, licensing, and marketing, a programme that was a true ‘eye-opener.’

“I am uneducated, and I believed I could only do physical work. The training made me realise there was more I could do with the resources around me,” she recalled. Recognising the untapped potential of the betel leaf, she began experimenting with a multipurpose food processing machine provided by KVK. Her trial runs at the end of 2023 quickly showed promise, boosting her confidence and paving the way for a bigger venture.