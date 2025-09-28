Farm worker in TN's Theni raises toast to food business, brews soda from betel leaf

THENI: In the heart of Theni, where emerald betel leaves blanket the landscape, a remarkable transformation has taken root. This is the story of S Renuga, a 38-year-old agricultural labourer, who with relentless innovation, turned a humble leaf of tradition into a trendy, health-conscious beverage. Her journey from farmhand to entrepreneur is a testament to perseverance, culminating in her being named the Best Entrepreneur Award by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in 2025.
For generations, the betel leaf has been a staple of Indian culture, gracing religious ceremonies and serving as a symbol of hospitality. It’s a plant known for its medicinal properties. Grandmothers often prescribe a betel leaf ‘kashayam’ for coughs and colds. Yet, for many, its value remained confined to these traditional roles.
Renuga, who grew up in the farming village of Sivapuram, had a different idea. Faced with the challenges of raising two daughters on a meagre income, Renuga, who had only studied up to the seventh grade, believed her life was destined for physical labour. But in 2023, an opportunity changed everything. She attended a Front-Line Demonstration (FLD) training on food processing, licensing, and marketing, a programme that was a true ‘eye-opener.’
“I am uneducated, and I believed I could only do physical work. The training made me realise there was more I could do with the resources around me,” she recalled. Recognising the untapped potential of the betel leaf, she began experimenting with a multipurpose food processing machine provided by KVK. Her trial runs at the end of 2023 quickly showed promise, boosting her confidence and paving the way for a bigger venture.
Armed with newfound confidence, Renuga secured a loan of Rs 14,30,000 under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, which included a 30% subsidy for machinery. Her trial-and-error approach led to a breakthrough, a refreshing beverage and a sugar-free soda. From one kg of betel leaves, she could now extract 900 ml of liquid, which she transformed into a drink she proudly named Mr Green.
The slogan she chose, ‘Vetrilayin Mahathuvam Ippodhu Ungal Kaiyil’ (the greatness of betel is now in your hands), perfectly encapsulates her mission to bring the ancient benefits of betel to a modern audience. She did not stop at just one product. She also developed a sugar-free version of her soda specifically for diabetic patients. Initially, her idea was met with skepticism.
“Who wants to drink a betel beverage?” people scoffed.
But Renuga did not let the naysayers deter her. She tirelessly displayed her products at various stalls and events, introducing the public to the unique flavour, natural cooling effect and digestive benefits of her innovative drinks. Her persistence paid off, and soon, her brand was stocked in organic shops and high-end hotels across Theni and Madurai.
Renuga’s journey, however, has not been without its hurdles. Her husband S Senthilvel, who she credits as the backbone of the business, points out the initial challenges of sourcing the right variety of betel leaves. “Country-made betel is the right one for preparing beverages,” he noted, emphasising that some varieties resulted in a ‘bitter experience.’
Gaining a foothold in the market was another challenge. Convincing shopkeepers and hotel owners to carry their unique product required personal visits and persistent outreach. The couple also leveraged platforms like the Krishi Jagran YouTube channel to expand their reach.
Today, Renuga’s business is thriving. She earns an average monthly net income of Rs 30,000, selling her 50 ml bottles for Rs 20, while shops retail them for Rs 25. She’s hopeful about the future, with plans to reduce the MRP to make her product more accessible and to even create value-added products from the leftover betel pulp. The family has also applied for a patent for their product, with hopes of expanding to international markets.
Renuga’s story is a reminder that with relenteless courage, a clear vision, and a little help from the right support systems, one can turn a humble resource into an enterprise. She has not only transformed her own life but has also given new meaning and value to a leaf that has been cherished for centuries.
