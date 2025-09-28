From a daughter’s memory, a million acts of hope emerge

HYDERABAD: Every evening, in the narrow lanes of the city’s slums, classrooms stir to life. But these are not filled with children alone. A 78-year-old grandmother grips a pencil for the first time, vegetable vendors practise alphabets after long hours at the market and daily wage workers sit shoulder to shoulder, determined to read, write and count.

This unusual sight is the heart of Slums to Oxford, a movement built on the belief that learning has no age or boundary. Its founder, Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, tells TNIE that when elderly people take up education, they inspire children and grandchildren to follow.

Across three evening schools, more than 1,000 learners aged between eight and 80 are rewriting their destinies. Lessons go beyond alphabets and numbers to address social realities — domestic violence, human trafficking and drug abuse, among others — while also offering vocational training, particularly for women.

But education is only one part of Sohail’s mission. For 15 years — 5,748 days without a break — his team has served free lunch in low-income neighbourhoods across Hyderabad. What began with 50 plates has grown into thousands each day, cooked in community kitchens. For abandoned elders, the homeless or those battling addiction, these meals provide not just sustenance but also a path into rehabilitation and work opportunities. “Food is beyond caste or religion,” Sohail says. “It is humanity’s need.”