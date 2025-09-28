From waste to craft, Annamayya art grad inspires youth

KADAPA; For most people, coconut shells are nothing but kitchen waste. But for 41-year-old Ayyavaru Harikrishna from Pullampeta mandal in Annamayya district, they are the raw material for creativity and livelihood.

Harikrishna’s journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was helping his brother’s family in Tirupati. Asked to peel a coconut, he wondered if the discarded shell and husk could be repurposed. “My concept was simple — create eco-friendly art that does not generate waste even after use,” he recalled.

After completing his Fine Arts degree at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad (2008-12), Harikrishna initially worked as an art and crafts teacher at Pullampeta Government Model High School. He later served at private institutions such as Narayana and Nalanda schools in Rajampet. He also worked as a contract designer with the Handlooms Department at Uppada, but his passion for sustainable craft grew stronger.

Despite criticism from friends and family for “wasting” his degree, encouragement from Tirupati-based Swami Shivakumar Dikshitulu, who appreciated his coconut shell kamandalu, pushed him to pursue this path. Inspired further by artisans in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Harikrishna set up a workshop in his village.

Using simple tools like saws and sandpaper, he has crafted more than 100 unique items — including a 2.5-foot veena, peacock bowls, birds, oil lamps, jars, toys, World Cup replicas, table lamps, wall hangings, flower vases, Venkateswara Swamy keychains, teacups and pen stands. He even sculpted Lord Ganesha from dried coconuts. His art quickly gained attention online and offline. Orders came from Hyderabad, Araku, Nellore and Tirupati. Customers from the United States and Germany also purchased his artworks. He regularly exhibits his work at stalls while training youth and women in sustainable crafts.