Inmates find solace, hope in Rajamahendravaram women’s prison

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Special Prison for Women in Rajamahendravaram stands tall, contrasting sharply with common perceptions of jails. This jail resembles a horticultural garden, an ashram or even a temple, offering a picturesque environment that brings relief to inmates suffering from mental stress. Inmates describe the jail as a best rehabilitation centre with a lush green garden, a prayer hall, a meditation centre and a bakery where they work.

The day for inmates start with “lock out” at 5.30 am and ends with ‘lock in’ at 6 pm. They begin their day with yoga and meditation. Western toilets are provided, ensuring physical comfort, especially for those with arthritis, joint pain or spinal issues. Jail Superintendent Vasantha Kumari Chetty said, “Nowadays, western commodes have become a common necessity for many. Not having access is like a physical punishment. That serves no purpose.”

Highlighting the prison’s history, Vasantha Kumari told TNIE the Dutch government constructed the fort in 1602, later converted into a central jail by the British in 1864. The women’s prison was part of the central jail for over 130 years before getting separated in 1994. There are 99 inmates—54 convicts, 40 remand prisoners, four detainees and one PD Act prisoner. The authorised capacity is 160.