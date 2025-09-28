Inmates find solace, hope in Rajamahendravaram women’s prison

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Special Prison for Women in Rajamahendravaram stands tall, contrasting sharply with common perceptions of jails. This jail resembles a horticultural garden, an ashram or even a temple, offering a picturesque environment that brings relief to inmates suffering from mental stress. Inmates describe the jail as a best rehabilitation centre with a lush green garden, a prayer hall, a meditation centre and a bakery where they work.
The day for inmates start with “lock out” at 5.30 am and ends with ‘lock in’ at 6 pm. They begin their day with yoga and meditation. Western toilets are provided, ensuring physical comfort, especially for those with arthritis, joint pain or spinal issues. Jail Superintendent Vasantha Kumari Chetty said, “Nowadays, western commodes have become a common necessity for many. Not having access is like a physical punishment. That serves no purpose.”
Highlighting the prison’s history, Vasantha Kumari told TNIE the Dutch government constructed the fort in 1602, later converted into a central jail by the British in 1864. The women’s prison was part of the central jail for over 130 years before getting separated in 1994. There are 99 inmates—54 convicts, 40 remand prisoners, four detainees and one PD Act prisoner. The authorised capacity is 160.
Horticultural therapy through gardening benefits inmates, increasing self-esteem and pride. Superintendent Chetty finds it effective in improving psychological health. Inmates work in a sprawling five-acre garden, engaging in cleaning, watering, trimming, plucking and packing yield for sale. A life convict from Vijayawada said, “When convicted to life, I thought my life was condemned. But the prison environment gave me confidence that life is not waiting for death. There is life and hope of a better tomorrow.”
Inmates miss family but appreciate the surroundings that offer hope. Work fetches income and engages them, reducing feelings of condemnation. A senior citizen convict thanked authorities for the western commode facilities. The prison has barracks, a hospital, kitchen, school, library with 5,000 books, bakery and tailoring unit, managed entirely by female staff.
The prison provides legal aid through the District Legal Services Authority. Inmates have interviews with family (‘mulakat’), video calls and telephone facilities. They are paid wages—Rs 200 per day for skilled work, Rs 180 for semi-skilled and Rs 160 for unskilled. There is a Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and a church.
Superintendent Vasantha Chetty emphasises empathy. “My weapon is love and affection. I must listen to their pain and offer comfort. Though they may have committed crimes, they are human with emotions, regrets and hopes. The beautiful atmosphere offers solace and peace to their troubled minds.”