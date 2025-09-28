Meet Vijayakumar, the man who performs last rites for destitute, unclaimed bodies

TIRUCHY: A quiet cremation ground where the scent of incense clashes with smoke from burning pyres, for more than two decades, P Vijayakumar, his wife, V Chitra, and their daughter, V Keerthana, have been performing the last rites for destitute and unclaimed bodies.

Vijayakumar, a 50-year-old yoga master holding a diploma in advanced yoga, said, “Death is the peak of sorrow. For the destitute, the abandoned, or those without a known identity, the question of who will conduct their final rites has always remained unanswered. Many perish alone on pavements, bus stands, railway stations, or even riverbanks.”

His wife and daughter stand by his side in this solemn act of compassion, a break from tradition, as women have historically been barred from cremation grounds in many communities. “Many people opposed us. But to us, this is a sacred duty,” he recalls.

During the second wave of Covid-19, when fear kept even families away from their dead, Vijayakumar’s family stepped forward to bury many such bodies. While his burials reflect his service to the departed, Vijayakumar’s free public library in Puthur, Tiruchy, exemplifies his devotion to the living. For 25 years, he has maintained this modest library outside his home, housing over 25,000 books open to anyone, anytime, no fees, no membership, no restrictions.

“A house without books is like a hall without windows,” he says. “It is said that when a library opens, a prison closes. Knowledge increases when one reads good books.”