‘No Admission’ board adorns Bodapadu MPP school

ONGOLE: The Bodapadu (Markapur mandal, Prakasam district) Government (MPP) Primary School has placed a ‘No Admission board for 2025-26.’ The school has only two classrooms and four teachers.

The rare occurrence drew the attention of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and the district Collector. They appreciated the efforts of teachers’ and school staff, which stands as an inspiration for other government schools. It has come in just 2.5 years with the sincere and committed service of an ex-serviceman turned teacher, Polisetty Srinivasulu, who was transferred here in 2022.

Most government schools face the serious issue of declining student numbers year by year, and the majority are becoming single-teacher schools due to shifting of students to nearby private or corporate schools.

However, Bodapadu MPP SC BC (R) Model School created a new chapter in government school progress by putting up the ‘No Admission’ board on its gate.