Odisha man binds Hindus, Muslims in Durga Puja

BARIPADA: Durga Puja in Tentuldinga village holds a special place in the cultural map of Baripada. The puja which was started 39 years back by a Muslim - Kohinoor Islam - is today a reassuring display of communal harmony between the Hindu and Muslim communities of the area.

Kohinoor, 76 years old now, decided to start the village’s very own Durga Puja in 1986 after seeing many women of the area walking to Baripada town to witness the puja and take part in rituals like ‘Sindoor Khela’, ‘Sandhi Puja’, etc. “I asked our villagers about the idea of holding our own Sarbajanina Durga Puja. Because, women of the village and nearby areas used to walk to Baripada town early in the morning and return late in the night,” said Kohinoor, a resident of Tentuldinga.

Villagers were happy with the idea and 24 of them came forward to support it. A Durga Puja committee was formed with Kohinoor as its head and they, along with other villagers donated for the purpose. The puja which started with 25 members including Kohinoor, has 550 members of both the communities now.