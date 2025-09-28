‘Sweet’ alternative to chemical manure

ADILABAD: Faced with the high cost and environmental damage of chemical farming, tribal cotton growers in Adilabad are turning to a sweet solution.

By mixing jaggery and bananas into a nutrient-rich spray, they are discovering that the best way to strengthen their plants and increase yields is to work with nature, not against it — all for an investment of just `500 an acre.

The RPG Foundation has been creating awareness among tribal farmers in Agency areas about natural farming practices in cotton cultivation. As part of this, farmers are preparing a mixture of bananas and jaggery, fermenting it for 6 to 10 days and then diluting it in water before spraying it on cotton plants.