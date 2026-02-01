An educator realises life mission by planting 8K saplings in 25 years

JHARKHAND: For the past 25 years, Dr Manoj Kumar has turned tree plantation into a lifelong mission without grants, sponsorships or institutional backing. A recently retired lecturer from the Government BEd College, Hazaribagh, Kumar has planted more than 8,000 saplings, most of which now stand as full-grown trees.
Even after retirement, he spends a portion of his pension on nurturing saplings. Without any formal funding, his voluntary work has resulted in visible greenery, community participation and a shift in attitudes toward sustainable living. His culturally rooted model of ecological stewardship is now being emulated in other regions.
Kumar’s work has enhanced biodiversity, improved air quality and strengthened soil conservation in degraded and drought-prone areas. The trees have rejuvenated local ecosystems, provided shelter for birds and animals, and improved micro-climatic conditions. More importantly, his initiative has triggered a cultural change in how people relate to nature.
By introducing “Green Celebrations,” Kumar encouraged families to plant trees on birthdays, weddings and death anniversaries. Hundreds of families now see plantation not just as a responsibility, but as an emotionally meaningful tradition, spreading across villages, schools and urban households.
According to Kumar, he plants trees people usually avoid, including peepal, banyan, pakar, neem and semal. He says the plantation has become a single-day event where saplings are planted to fulfil a duty and then abandoned, causing nearly 50% to die.
“Taking this into consideration, I integrated tree plantation with culture, which made a very positive impact on society. Now people plant trees not only to mark birth and death, but also weddings and anniversaries,” Kumar said. Because families remain attached, the survival rate of saplings planted by his team is around 95%.
Kumar explained that a sapling planted at a child’s birth is named “Navjeevan” (New Life). On marriage or anniversaries, it is called “Madhur Yaadein” (Sweet Memories). Trees are also planted by daughters leaving parental homes after marriage and in memory of deceased family members.
“The families either plant the saplings themselves or entrust the responsibility to the ‘Meri Dharti Meri Zimmewari’ team. The expenses are borne by the families,” Kumar said. A volunteer group called ‘Bal Taru’ is also involved.
The ‘Bal Taru’ group has about 30 members who contribute `500 every month. The money is used for manure, pesticides and other necessities. “They care for the saplings like their children until they grow into trees,” Kumar said. Trees planted by the team can be seen at ponds, the stadium, Gandhi Maidan, educational institutions, the lake complex, Budhwa Mahadev pond and the Collectorate premises in Hazaribagh.