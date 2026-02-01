An educator realises life mission by planting 8K saplings in 25 years

JHARKHAND: For the past 25 years, Dr Manoj Kumar has turned tree plantation into a lifelong mission without grants, sponsorships or institutional backing. A recently retired lecturer from the Government BEd College, Hazaribagh, Kumar has planted more than 8,000 saplings, most of which now stand as full-grown trees.

Even after retirement, he spends a portion of his pension on nurturing saplings. Without any formal funding, his voluntary work has resulted in visible greenery, community participation and a shift in attitudes toward sustainable living. His culturally rooted model of ecological stewardship is now being emulated in other regions.

Kumar’s work has enhanced biodiversity, improved air quality and strengthened soil conservation in degraded and drought-prone areas. The trees have rejuvenated local ecosystems, provided shelter for birds and animals, and improved micro-climatic conditions. More importantly, his initiative has triggered a cultural change in how people relate to nature.

By introducing “Green Celebrations,” Kumar encouraged families to plant trees on birthdays, weddings and death anniversaries. Hundreds of families now see plantation not just as a responsibility, but as an emotionally meaningful tradition, spreading across villages, schools and urban households.

According to Kumar, he plants trees people usually avoid, including peepal, banyan, pakar, neem and semal. He says the plantation has become a single-day event where saplings are planted to fulfil a duty and then abandoned, causing nearly 50% to die.