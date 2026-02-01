Engineered to build together

SIKKIM: B Subba is truly a symbol of resilience, an unsung hero of rural India. The journey of this Sikkim bureaucrat shows that adversity does not determine destiny and that success is not personal but also the ability to carry others along the way. Thanks to his years of efforts for youth empowerment, he has earned a name for himself.

Life introduced Subba, now the state’s Principal Chief Engineer-cum-Secretary of Roads and Bridges Department, to challenges at a very young age. He lost his mother at the tender age of three-and-a-half-years—a tragedy that rendered this only child of the family virtually an orphan.

Growing up with his ailing father, a farmer who would be mostly confined to his home, exposed him to circumstances that could have easily brought an end to his education. But he was not the one who would easily give up. He worked hard to support his father as well as his own education.

Born at Malbasey, a forested hamlet in the Soreng district of West Sikkim and birthplace of the incumbent Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Goley) as well as former Chief Minister the late Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Subba was consistently a bright student, first reflected in his double promotion from Class 1 to Class 3 at the Pakkigaon Government Primary School.

“I faced a remarkable struggle early in life. My father always suffered from illnesses and could not work hard like other farmers. He would also mostly stay away from the field and seek help from others for my education,” Subba says, reminiscing about his struggle.

The father’s illnesses required the child to stay at home and take care of him. This impacted his education, as he could not attend school regularly. Even as his struggle continued, he faced a major setback when he had to drop out after Class 5 to earn a livelihood for his family.