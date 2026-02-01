Engineered to build together

SIKKIM: B Subba is truly a symbol of resilience, an unsung hero of rural India. The journey of this Sikkim bureaucrat shows that adversity does not determine destiny and that success is not personal but also the ability to carry others along the way. Thanks to his years of efforts for youth empowerment, he has earned a name for himself.
Life introduced Subba, now the state’s Principal Chief Engineer-cum-Secretary of Roads and Bridges Department, to challenges at a very young age. He lost his mother at the tender age of three-and-a-half-years—a tragedy that rendered this only child of the family virtually an orphan.
Growing up with his ailing father, a farmer who would be mostly confined to his home, exposed him to circumstances that could have easily brought an end to his education. But he was not the one who would easily give up. He worked hard to support his father as well as his own education.
Born at Malbasey, a forested hamlet in the Soreng district of West Sikkim and birthplace of the incumbent Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Goley) as well as former Chief Minister the late Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Subba was consistently a bright student, first reflected in his double promotion from Class 1 to Class 3 at the Pakkigaon Government Primary School.
“I faced a remarkable struggle early in life. My father always suffered from illnesses and could not work hard like other farmers. He would also mostly stay away from the field and seek help from others for my education,” Subba says, reminiscing about his struggle.
The father’s illnesses required the child to stay at home and take care of him. This impacted his education, as he could not attend school regularly. Even as his struggle continued, he faced a major setback when he had to drop out after Class 5 to earn a livelihood for his family.
However, instead of surrendering, he bravely faced the challenges. He worked in the fields of others during the day and taught junior schoolchildren in the evening to earn, reflecting an early sense of responsibility and dignity of labour. Villagers trusted his ability and sent their children to him for tuition.
The next year, Subba went to his Chakung Government Junior High School to seek readmission, and it enrolled him into Class 8, noting his potential and academic excellence. After passing Class 8, he relocated to the state capital, Gangtok, where he studied at the Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School till Class 12.
He passed Class 12 with flying colours, and the Sikkim government selected him to undergo a Bachelor of Technology in civil engineering. In those days, Sikkim had no engineering college, and he was allotted a seat at the Harcourt Butler Technological Institute, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, under the state quota. He pursued civil engineering, sponsored by the Sikkim government. After graduation, he joined the state government as an assistant engineer in 1992.
This phase of his life has been marked by his community service. He has stood by his community, particularly the people of his village and Soreng, through thick and thin. He never fails to help his villagers whenever they face a problem.
He mostly works with youths, guiding them in their academic pursuits and motivating them to work hard so they can excel in life. He encourages the graduates to not let their qualification go to waste and instead, sit for competitive exams to land jobs. “I ask them to keep trying and not be upset if they face failure. Some have achieved success and are doing well in life,” says Subba, who often visits his village and spends time with his people, discussing issues facing the village and trying to find a solution.
He also tries to bring the young and the old together for an exchange of ideas and knowledge. He wants his community to progress and move ahead. He never misses any important event at the village, reflecting his bond with his villagers.
“I love my native place and its surrounding areas. I feel content whenever I can do something for the needy people. I was not born in a well-to-do family. When I see people struggle, I can easily relate my sufferings with theirs. I feel that I too had faced the same problems,” says Subba, adding, “My endeavour will be to keep working for my people, especially those from marginalised families.”
He stands as an epitome of perseverance, education and social responsibility, which have not only transformed his own life but an entire community. Recognising his years of yeoman service to the society, his village honoured him two years ago.
For the record, Malbasey is a popular tourist destination, known for its serene beauty and closely knit community. It attracts people seeking peace.
