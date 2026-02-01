From wheelchair to Secretariat: Kadapa man’s inspiring journey

KADAPA: A 36-year-old person has turned years of physical struggle into an inspiring victory, securing a prestigious Group-2 government post despite being bedridden with a rare spinal cord disorder.

Motukuri Suresh Babu’s life changed overnight in 2016 when an autoimmune spinal cord condition, affecting roughly one in a lakh people, left him paralysed. Once an active professional working as an accountant in Tirupati, he suddenly found himself confined to a wheelchair and bed, dependent on his ageing parents for even basic daily needs.

Doctors in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Tirupati offered little hope. There was no confirmed treatment for his condition, they said, and only physiotherapy might help, though recovery was uncertain. His immune system had turned against his own body, damaging his spinal cord. From being the family’s support, Suresh felt he had become a burden.

“I realised that if I achieved something meaningful, I could regain dignity and give back to society,” Suresh said, recalling the turning point. Inspiration came from the life stories of several achievers with disabilities, especially UPSC ranker Madhavilatha, who overcame physical limitations to enter public service.

Determined to rebuild his life through education, Suresh began preparing for competitive exams from his bed. Sitting for long hours was painful, and his body often did not cooperate. Yet, through practice and persistence, he trained himself to sit longer each day. He attended online classes on YouTube, and focused on Andhra Pradesh Group-2 examinations. His first serious attempt in 2018 ended in heartbreak when he missed selection by just two marks. Still, he did not quit.