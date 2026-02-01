Kurnool swimmer’s Olympic dream

KURNOOL: At a time when young achievers are proving that dedication can overcome limitations, P Hemalatha stands out as a symbol of perseverance, discipline and sporting excellence. With an unyielding passion for swimming and a clear vision for the future, the talented teenager is steadily moving from local pools to national platforms, nurturing a bold dream of representing India at the Olympics.

Hemalatha, daughter of P Dastagiri and D Sabitha, is studying Intermediate first year (BiPC) at Narayana College in Kurnool city. She resides at Rajiv Gruhakalpa near Peddapadu on the outskirts of Kurnool. From a young age, she developed a keen interest in swimming, which over the years has transformed into a focused pursuit driven by hard work and consistency. Despite the demanding nature of competitive sport, she has successfully balanced academics and athletics, emerging as a role model for the present generation.

Her talent was first identified by DSA coach Nataraja Rao, who recognised her dedication and provided professional training. Under his guidance, Hemalatha refined her techniques and built the stamina required for high-level competition. Equally significant has been the encouragement of her parents, who have continuously supported her sporting ambitions while ensuring her education remained strong.