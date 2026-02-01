Kurnool swimmer’s Olympic dream

KURNOOL: At a time when young achievers are proving that dedication can overcome limitations, P Hemalatha stands out as a symbol of perseverance, discipline and sporting excellence. With an unyielding passion for swimming and a clear vision for the future, the talented teenager is steadily moving from local pools to national platforms, nurturing a bold dream of representing India at the Olympics.
Hemalatha, daughter of P Dastagiri and D Sabitha, is studying Intermediate first year (BiPC) at Narayana College in Kurnool city. She resides at Rajiv Gruhakalpa near Peddapadu on the outskirts of Kurnool. From a young age, she developed a keen interest in swimming, which over the years has transformed into a focused pursuit driven by hard work and consistency. Despite the demanding nature of competitive sport, she has successfully balanced academics and athletics, emerging as a role model for the present generation.
Her talent was first identified by DSA coach Nataraja Rao, who recognised her dedication and provided professional training. Under his guidance, Hemalatha refined her techniques and built the stamina required for high-level competition. Equally significant has been the encouragement of her parents, who have continuously supported her sporting ambitions while ensuring her education remained strong.
Hemalatha’s achievements at the state level are notable. In 2022, she made an impressive mark at the SAP League State Aquatic Championships in Tirupati on November 27, winning bronze in the 100 metres breaststroke, silver in the 500 metres butterfly and silver in the 200 metres butterfly. Earlier that year, she earned bronze in the 100 metres freestyle at the SAPTAG State Championships in Edulapalli on February 27.
She also won two bronze medals in the 50 metres backstroke and 50 metres freestyle at the Sub-Junior State Championships held on January 8 and 9, 2022. Her success continued in 2023 at the SF State Swimming Championships in Eluru, where she secured silver in the 50 metres butterfly and bronze in the 100 metres backstroke.
The year 2024 marked another milestone when she won gold in the 100 metres backstroke at the ACF State Championships in Narasaraopet, along with bronze medals in the 100 metres breaststroke and 100 metres butterfly. During the same year, from January 1 to 10, Hemalatha represented Andhra Pradesh at the SPF National Aquatic Championships in New Delhi, competing in the 50 metres freestyle, an achievement that brought her national recognition.
In 2025, her performance reached new heights. On July 8, at the State-Level Sub-Junior Aquatic Championships in Narasaraopet, she won gold in the 800 metres freestyle, silver in the 100 metres breaststroke and bronze in the 200 metres event and 200 metres backstroke. Three days later, on July 11, at the Association State Aquatic Championships, she once again claimed gold in the 800 metres freestyle, silver in the 200 metres butterfly and bronze in the 100 metres breaststroke.
Sharing her aspirations, Hemalatha said, “Swimming is not just a sport for me; it is my dream and my identity. Every competition teaches me something new and pushes me to become better.” She added, “My ultimate goal is to participate in the Olympics, win medals and make my country proud. I want to hear India’s name on the global stage because of my performance.”
She further remarked, “If I can reach national level from here, I believe the Olympics are possible with continuous training, discipline and the blessings of my parents and coaches.”