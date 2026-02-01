Land becomes lab, students create Garden of Eden in TN's Perambalur district

PERAMBALUR: In the sun-scorched district of Perambalur, a modest five-acre patch of land beside Valikandapuram Higher Secondary School lay unused for years. Students washed their hands in a water tank nearby, and the sullage was the only thing that reached this barren stretch. In a region known for its rich red soil and thriving paddy and sugarcane crops, the plot stood as a contradiction.

That changed in 2023 with the arrival of Dr D M Anantharaja, a science teacher from nearby Ayyalur village. It did not take long for him to recognise the untapped potential of the dormant land. He visualised the school forging a more constructive relationship with the soil. Believing the plot could act as a receptacle for the sullage, he convinced headmaster G Selvaraj to reuse the water for cultivation.

The two Ayyalur residents began on a modest scale, planting just two banana saplings. To their surprise, the plants flourished. Encouraged by this growth, the school registered with the Thesiya Pasumai Padai, also known as the National Green Corps (NGC), and 62 students signed up for organic farming in the same year.

“Under the NGC, students are divided into groups, and each takes care of specific activities such as planting, watering, composting and harvesting. We use co-curricular periods so that academics are not affected,” the headmaster said.