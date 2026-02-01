She turned pain into purpose

GUJARAT: Rakhi Shah’s life is not a tale of sympathy. It is a story of the quiet courage of a woman who, early on, decided that if life had given her pain, she would return it with purpose. What began as a personal struggle slowly transformed into an NGO that today holds countless lives together with compassion, courage, and action.

Born in 1978 in Ahmedabad, Rakhi’s journey was altered before she could even speak. At six months old, after a routine polio vaccination, she developed a severe fever, vomiting, and swelling. When her frightened mother rushed her back to the hospital, the doctor delivered a sentence that would define their lives: “She has polio. There is no medicine. Only lifelong physiotherapy.”

For many, it would have sounded like an ending. For Rakhi’s parents, it became a beginning.

“My mother refused to accept that this was my destiny,” Rakhi recalls. “She believed that if there was effort, there would be hope.”

Physiotherapy became a daily ritual, pain an uninvited companion, and faith their only anchor. Her mother prayed at temples in Bhavnagar, even offering a silver foot, begging only for her daughter to walk. Slowly, step by painful step, Rakhi did. Her right leg remained 1.5 inches shorter, her walk uneven, and her climb up stairs slow. But by the age of five or six, she stood on her own feet.

That strength was tested the moment she entered school.

But her parents built her a customised bicycle so she could travel independently. When a leg surgery at 12 changed her mobility, learning to cycle again meant falls, injuries, and fear. Her family banned her from riding.