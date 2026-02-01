Trained to thrive not just survive

VILLUPURAM: When this reporter tried to catch a hen at the poultry unit of the Sristi Foundation in Villupuram district, the birds quickly scattered. Before another attempt could be made, Jeeva, a resident of the centre, quietly stepped in to help.

With a handful of feed, he coaxed the hens towards him and, within minutes, caught two. Trained in poultry farming, Jeeva’s ease at work reflects how the foundation equips persons with intellectual disabilities with practical skills of their choice, building confidence, independence and pathways to equal opportunity.

For over a decade, Sristi Foundation, located in Konamangalam village near Mailam, has been training the intellectually disabled to become farmers, bakers and skilled workers, enabling them to earn a livelihood and live in dignity.

Founded and run by Karthikeyan Ganesan (43), a Puducherry native currently residing in Navarkulam, Sristi Foundation’s campus functions as a residential training centre, providing accommodation, food and skill-based training to intellectually disabled persons.

Karthikeyan began his journey in social service in 2000 as a volunteer at an orphanage in Puducherry when he was 17. Recalling his early experiences, he said, “I saw both disabled and other children living there. The non-disabled children went to school, but the children with intellectual disabilities stayed at home. This made me think about their future.”

He continued, “Especially when they reached adulthood, some became violent and were given medicines as advised by psychiatrists. Their lives were reduced to taking medicines and remaining in a semi-conscious state, without purpose.”