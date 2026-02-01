When the arena calls, passion outlives loss for Madurai bull owner Manirathinam

MADURAI: Loud cheers erupted from all corners of a jallikattu arena in Madurai as young men grappled in the dirt with furious bulls, attempting to grab them by their horns. Rising dust and heightened excitement filled the air even as several tamers suffered heavy blows, proving their bravery. Like many others, M Manirathinam, a perseverant teenager, also held the course, until a bull horn blackened the vision of his left eye forever. Yet, what followed is not a heart-rending tale, rather one filled with sheer resilience.

Twelve years down the line, Manirathinam begins his day with quiet determination in a small house in the heart of Madurai city. Though his boundless love for jallikattu cost him an eye, this 28-year-old former bull tamer adapted himself to the new reality, with no room for regrets. Keeping his chin up, he found a way to preserve his passion — a path of guidance.

A school dropout, Manirathinam’s love for jallikattu sprouted during his childhood. “Growing up with two siblings, I had a keen interest in kabaddi. But as I grew older, jallikattu became my world,” he says.

At the age of 12, inspired by his uncle and Ranjeeth, an engineer and a former bull tamer, Manirathinam decided to give the sport a go. In 2010, he took part in a local jallikattu event as a tamer for the first time — a moment of pride which he still holds close to the heart.