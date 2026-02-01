When the arena calls, passion outlives loss for Madurai bull owner Manirathinam

MADURAI: Loud cheers erupted from all corners of a jallikattu arena in Madurai as young men grappled in the dirt with furious bulls, attempting to grab them by their horns. Rising dust and heightened excitement filled the air even as several tamers suffered heavy blows, proving their bravery. Like many others, M Manirathinam, a perseverant teenager, also held the course, until a bull horn blackened the vision of his left eye forever. Yet, what followed is not a heart-rending tale, rather one filled with sheer resilience.
Twelve years down the line, Manirathinam begins his day with quiet determination in a small house in the heart of Madurai city. Though his boundless love for jallikattu cost him an eye, this 28-year-old former bull tamer adapted himself to the new reality, with no room for regrets. Keeping his chin up, he found a way to preserve his passion — a path of guidance.
A school dropout, Manirathinam’s love for jallikattu sprouted during his childhood. “Growing up with two siblings, I had a keen interest in kabaddi. But as I grew older, jallikattu became my world,” he says.
At the age of 12, inspired by his uncle and Ranjeeth, an engineer and a former bull tamer, Manirathinam decided to give the sport a go. In 2010, he took part in a local jallikattu event as a tamer for the first time — a moment of pride which he still holds close to the heart.
Regular practice and sustained focus continued for over a decade, until everything came to a brief halt in 2014. Following the mishap, his left eyeball had to be surgically removed, leaving him physically unfit to participate as a tamer.
Braving the injury, Manirathinam started rearing bulls and offering jallikattu training for youngsters free of cost. During peak seasons, he trains around 15 youth. However, the number dwindles to three or four during off seasons. In the meantime, he works as a middleman in bull trade and also crafts bull accessories like neck belts to make a living.
“I was made for this sport, not for any other job. I want to dedicate my entire life to the sport,” says Manirathinam, who currently takes his two bulls — Kasi and Karuppa — for major jallikattu events in Madurai.
So far, his bulls have won 27 awards in local jallikattu events in Madurai, but Manirathinam laments that bull owners like him do not get the same recognition as the tamers. “Often, we end up spending a lot in participation expenses, including food and travel, but fail to get any significant recognition,” he points out.
Interestingly, Manirathinam’s story has caught the attention of a film producer, who is planning to make a short film on his life. Though details are scarce, he is hopeful that the film will bring him some recognition.
While his parents and brothers are not very supportive of him pursuing the sport, citing practical difficulties, Manirathinam begs to differ. He believes his ‘addiction’ to jallikattu has not only helped him hold his ground but also improved his physical health.
“I want to prepare 10 of my friends to enter the arena and tame bulls in major jallikattu events. Moreover, I want to pass on my skills so that more youngsters can carry forward this tradition,” he adds.
Even as this daring youth continues to devote his life for the traditional sport, his mother holds on to the hope that her son will settle down one day, get married and raise a family. Yet, for Manirathinam, jallikattu remains his true calling, and he’ll strive forward, despite all odds.
(Edited by Arya AJ)