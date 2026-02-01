Women turn water hyacinth into livelihood

VIJAYAWADA: What was once seen as a nuisance choking water bodies has now become a source of dignity, income, and empowerment for women in Chinnapuram village of Machilipatnam. Around 20 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are today earning steady livelihoods by crafting a wide range of eco-friendly products from water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic weed traditionally treated as waste.

After undergoing two months of intensive training, nearly 40 women have adopted this craft as a full-time livelihood, while a total of 50 members were trained under the programme.

The women now produce 50 to 60 varieties of handcrafted items, including baskets, trays, lampshades, storage containers, handbags, mats, and decorative pieces. These products are widely used for fashion, home decor, display purposes, and daily household utility, such as carrying provisions. The handcrafted items are supplied to Lepakshi outlets and are also receiving orders through online platforms, significantly expanding their market reach beyond the local region.

To formalise their collective enterprise, the artisans have formed a society named “Hyaloom”, under which they undertake orders, manage production, and share income. Each artisan earns an average of `10,000 to `15,000 per month, with higher earnings during periods of increased demand, a substantial improvement for families that earlier depended on irregular wage labour.