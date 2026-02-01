Women turn water hyacinth into livelihood

VIJAYAWADA: What was once seen as a nuisance choking water bodies has now become a source of dignity, income, and empowerment for women in Chinnapuram village of Machilipatnam. Around 20 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are today earning steady livelihoods by crafting a wide range of eco-friendly products from water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic weed traditionally treated as waste.
After undergoing two months of intensive training, nearly 40 women have adopted this craft as a full-time livelihood, while a total of 50 members were trained under the programme.
The women now produce 50 to 60 varieties of handcrafted items, including baskets, trays, lampshades, storage containers, handbags, mats, and decorative pieces. These products are widely used for fashion, home decor, display purposes, and daily household utility, such as carrying provisions. The handcrafted items are supplied to Lepakshi outlets and are also receiving orders through online platforms, significantly expanding their market reach beyond the local region.
To formalise their collective enterprise, the artisans have formed a society named “Hyaloom”, under which they undertake orders, manage production, and share income. Each artisan earns an average of `10,000 to `15,000 per month, with higher earnings during periods of increased demand, a substantial improvement for families that earlier depended on irregular wage labour.
The craft demands patience, skill, and passion. The process begins with collecting water hyacinth from water bodies, after which the raw material is sun-dried for nearly 15 days. Once dried, it is carefully stored and later woven by hand into various shapes and designs. The products then undergo gumming and polishing, ensuring durability, finish, and visual appeal.
“This work needs skill and dedication. Every product we make carries our effort and creativity,” said Kalpana, one of the artisans. She further added that she earns about 500 to 700 per day. The training programme was led by national award-winning artisan Rita Das from Assam, a pioneer in water hyacinth handicrafts, along with her team members Pankaj Dekha and Vipul Kuleti. The expert team imparted hands-on training to rural women, enabling them to produce market-ready handicraft items from the invasive plant. Krishna District Collector DK Balaji launched this training programme in October 2024.
‘’The training was conducted in a three-phase module, with expert trainers brought in from Assam, who stayed for four months to ensure quality skill transfer, said JDN Srinivasa Rao, Coordinator, Lepakshi. “We provided complete support, including accommodation, food, and travel expenses, to the trainers. In addition, each trainer was paid `2,000 per day during the training period.
The trainees (artisans) were also paid a daily allowance of `300, and the State government spent around `15 lakh on the training programme. We received excellent support from Lepakshi Managing Director Vishwa, Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, and the DRDA Project Director Hari Hara Nath.
Their encouragement played a key role in the successful execution of the programme. We are currently receiving more and more offers, and notably, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has also expressed interest in procuring these eco-friendly handicrafts for laddu gift packages,” he added.
Beyond income generation, the initiative is also contributing to environmental sustainability by removing invasive water hyacinth and converting it into value-added products.
Krishna District DRDA PD Y Hari Hara Nath said the Lepakshi has given `20 lakh orders recently and around 2 lakh orders came through the district collector. ‘’This programme is a massive success which provides livelihood to the women. In view of this, we are going to give training to another 40 members in Pedana and Penamaluru constituency soon’’, he added.
He further noted that such models demonstrate how traditional skills, when supported with structured training and market linkages, can create sustainable rural enterprises, particularly for women.