63-year-old Pedana weaver-turned-weightlifter leads fitness revolution

VIJAYAWADA: At the age of 63, Varada Bhimeswara Rao, a native of Pedana, has emerged as a remarkable source of inspiration for hundreds of youngsters, proving that age, limited formal education and a humble economic background are no barriers to fitness, discipline and sporting excellence. Despite having studied only up to the 7th standard, his passion and perseverance have taken him to national and international platforms in weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding and other sporting disciplines.
Rao began his fitness journey at the age of 25, training in a traditional ‘natu gym,’ long before modern machine-based gyms became common. He relied on natural training methods and traditional exercises to build endurance.
Even at 63, he follows a strict and uncompromising routine, spending two hours every morning from 4-6 am and two hours every evening from 6-8 pm on physical training. His disciplined lifestyle is reflected in his diet as well.
Recently, Varada Bhimeswara Rao delivered an outstanding performance at the SBKF International Games 2026 held at Pokhara in Nepal, where around 300 participants took part from various countries. Competing in the 83 kg category, he won medals in shot put, weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding, and swimming, securing an impressive nine medals in total, including eight gold medals, bringing pride to the country.
His sporting achievements are equally significant at the national and state levels. At the Karnataka State Powerlifting Association competitions held in Bengaluru in September 2025, he clinched six gold medals. Earlier, he also won a couple of gold medals in weightlifting and powerlifting at competitions held in Hyderabad and other state capitals, along with several medals at national-level events across the country.
Rao said, “With the guidance and encouragement of my coach and master, Puchala Subramanyam, I have been able to participate in these competitions. His moral support has been immense.Many people appreciate me. My son, my son-in-law, my grandson who is pursuing his degree and people in my locality encourage me for my commitment. Many youths have started going to the gym and taking up daily walking after seeing me. That gives me the greatest happiness. They tell me that I am their inspiration and that they too want to build a strong body like mine. All this is possible only with determination.”
Belonging to a Chenetha traditional weaver family, Bhimeswara Rao continues to earn his livelihood through weaving cloth, balancing physically demanding work with an intense fitness regimen. His journey has ignited a strong sense of health consciousness and determination. His life stands as a living testament to the power of discipline, dedication and unwavering commitment.