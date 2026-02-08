63-year-old Pedana weaver-turned-weightlifter leads fitness revolution

VIJAYAWADA: At the age of 63, Varada Bhimeswara Rao, a native of Pedana, has emerged as a remarkable source of inspiration for hundreds of youngsters, proving that age, limited formal education and a humble economic background are no barriers to fitness, discipline and sporting excellence. Despite having studied only up to the 7th standard, his passion and perseverance have taken him to national and international platforms in weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding and other sporting disciplines.

Rao began his fitness journey at the age of 25, training in a traditional ‘natu gym,’ long before modern machine-based gyms became common. He relied on natural training methods and traditional exercises to build endurance.

Even at 63, he follows a strict and uncompromising routine, spending two hours every morning from 4-6 am and two hours every evening from 6-8 pm on physical training. His disciplined lifestyle is reflected in his diet as well.

Recently, Varada Bhimeswara Rao delivered an outstanding performance at the SBKF International Games 2026 held at Pokhara in Nepal, where around 300 participants took part from various countries. Competing in the 83 kg category, he won medals in shot put, weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding, and swimming, securing an impressive nine medals in total, including eight gold medals, bringing pride to the country.