A life of quiet generosity

JAGATSINGHPUR: At an age when most people count their savings and slow down, 83-year-old Hrushikesh Mishra has been quietly doing the opposite, giving away nearly everything he earned after retirement.
A former employee of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Mishra has spent around Rs 2 crore from his own earnings on social welfare over the past decade-and-a-half. His beneficiaries range from schoolchildren and widows to cancer patients, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and the urban poor across Paradip and beyond.
Born in Baramba village of Cuttack district, Mishra acquired a metallurgical engineering degree from NIT Rourkela and pursued higher studies in top institutes in India and abroad. He then went on to serve in many positions from engineer in RSP to teaching engineering in reputed colleges, being consultant to top corporates and skill-trainer in leading organisations.
“After retiring from active jobs, I reflected on the journey of my life. I realised that the true measure of success lies in making a difference in the lives of others and giving back to the society. And, I decided to devote myself to uplift others,” Mishra says.
Over the years, he has contributed nearly Rs 2 crore to support needy people and communities in places like Paradip, Balasore, Jajpur, Puri, Baramba, Jamnagar, Malkhed, Goa, Belgaum, Raipur, Hoshiarpur, Bhabhua and Bhubaneswar. Beyond financial aid, he invested time in mentoring and training employees wherever he could.
His annual charity expenditure includes Rs 17.08 lakh in 2010, Rs 5 lakh in 2011, Rs 18.9 lakh in 2013, Rs 8.5 lakh in 2015, Rs 5 lakh in 2017, Rs 1.8 lakh in 2018, Rs 21.47 lakh in 2019, Rs 8.57 lakh in 2021, Rs 26.41 lakh in 2022, Rs 30.98 lakh in 2023, Rs 19.15 lakh in 2024, Rs 26.39 lakh in 2025, and Rs 11 lakh till January 31, 2026.
He has spent lakhs of rupees on supplying sewing machines in PPL Colony, installing a smart board at Balijhari High School, erecting a stainless-steel main gate at Paradip College playground, distributing wheelchairs to elderly and disabled persons, supplying rice to poor families, and providing financial support to widows and cancer patients in Paradip.
Mishra has been at the forefront of community development by supporting the construction of kalyan mandaps, libraries, computer facilities for schools and colleges, smart boards and old-age homes in Odisha and beyond.
The principal of Paradip College Sasmita Satpathy said his contribution towards the main gate of the college playground is highly praiseworthy and serves as an inspiring example of trust-building, capacity enhancement, and livelihood support for the poor. A widow Snehelata Beura from Paradip area said that his financial assistance transformed her life from misery to dignity and happiness. A disabled and cancer patient also expressed gratitude for receiving Rs 1 lakh for her treatment.
What makes Mishra’s journey remarkable is not only the scale of his giving but also the simplicity with which he lives. After retirement, he received Rs 12 lakh as terminal benefits, the interest from which sustains his modest daily needs. He takes flattened rice for breakfast and two pieces of roti with curry for lunch and dinner to save money for the poor and underprivileged. “That is more than enough,” he says.
Mishra said he was born on this soil and feels a responsibility to serve society. He took an oath before Lord Jagannath in Puri to spend his earnings on charitable work. His wife has passed away, and his only son works in Mumbai, leaving him with no dependents. Many of his charitable projects are carried out in memory of his wife Charulata.
“I have seen poverty closely. If I can reduce someone’s suffering even a little, it gives me peace. In the initial stage, I received Rs 5,000 as a trainer from different companies, but now I receive Rs 25,000 for a five-hour class. Since 2010, I have been spending this money on charity. I have decided to spend nearly Rs 3 crore for this noble work,” Mishra says.
“My satisfaction lies in seeing a woman start a small tailoring business, a student learn through digital tools or a patient’s life saved by receiving timely help,” he adds.