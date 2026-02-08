A life of quiet generosity

JAGATSINGHPUR: At an age when most people count their savings and slow down, 83-year-old Hrushikesh Mishra has been quietly doing the opposite, giving away nearly everything he earned after retirement.

A former employee of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Mishra has spent around Rs 2 crore from his own earnings on social welfare over the past decade-and-a-half. His beneficiaries range from schoolchildren and widows to cancer patients, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and the urban poor across Paradip and beyond.

Born in Baramba village of Cuttack district, Mishra acquired a metallurgical engineering degree from NIT Rourkela and pursued higher studies in top institutes in India and abroad. He then went on to serve in many positions from engineer in RSP to teaching engineering in reputed colleges, being consultant to top corporates and skill-trainer in leading organisations.

“After retiring from active jobs, I reflected on the journey of my life. I realised that the true measure of success lies in making a difference in the lives of others and giving back to the society. And, I decided to devote myself to uplift others,” Mishra says.

Over the years, he has contributed nearly Rs 2 crore to support needy people and communities in places like Paradip, Balasore, Jajpur, Puri, Baramba, Jamnagar, Malkhed, Goa, Belgaum, Raipur, Hoshiarpur, Bhabhua and Bhubaneswar. Beyond financial aid, he invested time in mentoring and training employees wherever he could.