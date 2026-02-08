A rhythm of defiance against social divide

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In the quiet hamlet of Chinnakamanpatti, the rhythmic thud of the Parai no longer echoes with the silence of social divide. An instrument once relegated to the margins and restricted to the sombre rites of mourning has found a vibrant, new life among the village’s youth. As dusk settles, the air thrums with the energy of over 20 students reclaiming a lost heritage.

Under the seasoned tutelage of 50-year-old B Saravanakanth and his troupe Athirvu Tamil Isaiyagam, the children are transforming a craft once stigmatised into a symbol of cultural pride.

The journey began a year ago when headmaster M Kaliraj noticed a growing curiosity for traditional arts among his pupils. To channel this interest into a disciplined pursuit, he turned to Saravanakanth. “When I approached Saravanakanth to train them, he agreed immediately,” Kaliraj says. “He has never asked for any remuneration and even politely declines when we offer snacks. His commitment to teaching the students has been unwavering.”

Once their training is complete, the students will be equipped to perform at public platforms, including the Kalai Thiruvizha, he adds.

For Saravanakanth, this isn’t a solitary project but a crusade. Over the past few years, he has been teaching the art form for free to over 300 students from government schools.

One of humanity’s oldest percussion instruments, Parai — a hollow wooden frame bound by cowhide and struck with asymmetrical sticks — was once the heartbeat of ancient Tamil society. It was the herald of news, the soul of weddings, the clarion call of festivals, and the invocation of divine spirits during funeral processions. However, centuries of orthodox rigidity stripped its versatility, tethering it solely to the ritual of death and the hands of the Dalit community.