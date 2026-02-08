From corporate corridors to coffee hills

KORAPUT: When Subrat Dash walked away from a secure and well-paying corporate career to grow coffee on the rocky hills of Koraput district, he knew the road ahead would be uncertain and full of risks.

But the senior executive with corporate giant Aditya Birla Group dared to pursue his dream and found his footing. He has, today, not only grown the coffee but also established his own brand Koraput Arabica, turning himself into an entrepreneur and providing employment and livelihood to hundreds of people from the local tribal communities.

An MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, Dash spent over 23 years in senior and middle management roles across leading organisations, including the Aditya Birla Group, L&T Group and multinational firms. In 2018, he quit his position as vice-president and head-south with Aditya Birla Finance Limited to pursue a long-held dream of working close to nature.

“I had always wanted to do something meaningful in agriculture. Corporate life teaches you efficiency and planning, but farming teaches you patience,” Dash said.

The journey began in 2018 at Pakandola village under Koraput block, where he took up coffee cultivation on nearly 30 acres of rocky and degraded hill terrain. The odds were stacked against him.

“It was extremely challenging for me to start coffee plantation on rocky hills. There was hardly any topsoil, and developing the land itself took years of effort,” he says.