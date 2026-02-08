NRI couple's seventeen-year mission to strengthen rural schools in Andhra

ONGOLE: The Goutham Rural Education Development Society (GREDS), a Ravinuthala (Korisapadu mandal)-based non-government organisation, has been working for the past 17 years to improve the academic environment in government schools by extending financial support for science laboratories, teaching and learning material, libraries and other study resources.

Although the government provides funds for infrastructure development, several government schools in Prakasam district continue to face shortages in facilities compared to their student strength. To address this gap, an education development society founded and run by an NRI couple has stepped in to support schools with key academic infrastructure.

GREDS was established in 2006 by Kodavalla Hanumantha Rao (KHR) and Anuradha, natives of Prakasam district. Over the years, the society has spent around Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore on rural education development initiatives. These include establishing a large library with thousands of books in Ravinuthala village to promote reading habits among students, providing study material for youth preparing for career opportunities, setting up full-fledged science laboratories at Inkollu and Ravinuthala Government High Schools, and extending financial assistance to several government schools for academic purposes.

“After setting up the library with an investment of Rs 1 crore in Ravinuthala village, many students benefited from study material related to State and national-level competitive examinations. The library witnessed hundreds of regular readers for many years. Though the number has reduced due to easy access to computers and mobile phones, a significant number of regular visitors still use the facility,” said Moparthi Venkata Rao, retired headmaster and chairman of the GRED Society.