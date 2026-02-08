One brave act, lifelong service

CHENNAI: Nearly four decades ago, during the sacred Mahamaham festival in Kumbakonam, when thousands of devotees thronged the temple town to take ritual baths and perform special poojas, a disturbing sight remained unnoticed amid the spiritual fervour.

The body of an elderly man, who had died of leprosy, lay abandoned on the roadside. At a time when the disease was feared and deeply stigmatised, passersby chose to look away. None alerted the police nor attempted to move the body. The man lay unattended, denied dignity even in death. It was then that a 16-year-old girl, Renuka, decided to act.

“Everyone was afraid to go near the body. But I felt someone had to do it,” recalls Dr Renuka Ramakrishnan (62), now a senior consultant dermatologist, leprologist and noted social reformer.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Renuka said she gathered courage, covered the body with her dupatta and carried it on her shoulder. “I then approached an elderly man and requested him to perform the last rites. After repeated appeals, he finally agreed. With his help, I cremated the body. I even tried to give him the only Rs 10 I had with me, but he refused,” she said.

That single incident left a lasting imprint on her life. “Even in death, the old man gave me an opportunity to serve. That moment made me vow to become a doctor and dedicate my life to treating people affected by diseases such as leprosy and HIV,” she said.