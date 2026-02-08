Solar shield powers villagers to return to farms, stops migration

DHENKANAL: Despite owning nearly one acre land, Niranjan Nayak had not tilled his field for more than 20 years. Every morning, he would join his other family members and villagers to the nearby stone-crushing unit to work as a daily wage labourer. On days when the unit used to be closed, he would venture to other places to take up labour, particularly in construction sites.

This was the story of Sorat village in Dhenkanal district. The vast land surrounding the village was once, two-three decades back, abundant with lush crops from paddy, pulses to vegetables. But then plot by plot, the fertile farms were abandoned. Not by drought, flood or debt, but because of the increasing human-animal conflict. By early 2000s the farmland along Sorat began to be covered in shrubs and wild vegetation, a large part even left barren and cracked up, as families were forced to quit agriculture and look for work outside.

Niranjan, now 55 years, walks through the green fields again as the village is witnessing a quiet revival. With the help of solar-powered fencing and collective efforts, agriculture has returned to the village.

“Our village lies close to the dense forest. Year after year, wild boars, monkeys, barking deer and elephants raided our lands and destroyed crops. Our villagers used to guard the fields day and night, but losses mounted with attacks intensifying over time. Slowly, we had to discontinue cultivation as our survival was at stake. Families moved out in search of work. But today the clock has begun to turn back and people are returning to their original and ancestral occupation,” he says.