West Godvari farmer-philanthropist provides free meals, protects dignity of elderly

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Veeravasaram, a prosperous village in West Godavari district, is often seen as a symbol of agricultural abundance and economic stability. Yet, beneath this surface of prosperity lies a silent and painful reality. With the gradual breakdown of joint families in the modern era, many elderly people are left neglected - neither poor nor destitute, but uncared for, lonely and often hungry.

It was this unnoticed suffering that moved farmer and philanthropist Malla Tulasi Rambabu to act. A financially well-off farmer, Rambabu observed that in several families, aged-parents, including mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, were sidelined. “They are not poor. But they are not treated with care or dignity,” he told TNIE.

After personally surveying such households, Rambabu came up with a simple yet powerful solution - ensuring that no elderly person in his area goes without a proper meal. Seven years ago, he launched a free meal service (Annadanam) for the elderly, sick and destitute. Every afternoon, freshly cooked food is packed in steel carriers and delivered directly to homes.

Today, nearly 180 to 200 food carriers reach needy people everyday across 18 villages in Veeravasaram mandal. For many, this meal is not just food, but reassurance that someone cares. Nutrition and dignity are key approach of Rambabu. On Wednesdays and Sundays, non-vegetarian dishes such as prawn, chicken and mutton curries are served along with vegetables, ensuring nourishment. “Food should be served with respect. There is no caste, no community, no discrimination,” he says.