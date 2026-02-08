West Godvari farmer-philanthropist provides free meals, protects dignity of elderly

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Veeravasaram, a prosperous village in West Godavari district, is often seen as a symbol of agricultural abundance and economic stability. Yet, beneath this surface of prosperity lies a silent and painful reality. With the gradual breakdown of joint families in the modern era, many elderly people are left neglected - neither poor nor destitute, but uncared for, lonely and often hungry.
It was this unnoticed suffering that moved farmer and philanthropist Malla Tulasi Rambabu to act. A financially well-off farmer, Rambabu observed that in several families, aged-parents, including mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, were sidelined. “They are not poor. But they are not treated with care or dignity,” he told TNIE.
After personally surveying such households, Rambabu came up with a simple yet powerful solution - ensuring that no elderly person in his area goes without a proper meal. Seven years ago, he launched a free meal service (Annadanam) for the elderly, sick and destitute. Every afternoon, freshly cooked food is packed in steel carriers and delivered directly to homes.
Today, nearly 180 to 200 food carriers reach needy people everyday across 18 villages in Veeravasaram mandal. For many, this meal is not just food, but reassurance that someone cares. Nutrition and dignity are key approach of Rambabu. On Wednesdays and Sundays, non-vegetarian dishes such as prawn, chicken and mutton curries are served along with vegetables, ensuring nourishment. “Food should be served with respect. There is no caste, no community, no discrimination,” he says.
Rambabu’s commitment is deeply personal. He actively participates in cooking along with his staff, overseeing quality and hygiene. A dedicated team of five workers manages cooking, packing and door-to-door delivery using auto-rickshaws.
The scale of the operation involves a significant financial commitment - Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per day, amounting to Rs 30-35 lakh annually. Yet, Rambabu refuses to accept donations. “By God’s grace, I have strong financial resources. This service has run uninterrupted for five years without taking a single rupee from anyone,” he says. His work has not gone unnoticed. West Godavari Collector C Nagarani recently praised Rambabu after personally inspecting the Annadanam service, calling him an inspiration to the present generation. She observed that his selfless work reflects the spirit of the State government’s proposed P4 initiative, which encourages socially responsible citizens to mentor and support community welfare.
Rambabu’s compassion extends beyond villages. Every Monday, during the Praja Parishkaram (Public Grievance Redressal System) at the District Collectorate, he arranges free meals for nearly 200 petitioners who travel long distances and spend hours waiting to submit grievances. The Collector personally appreciated the gesture.
Taking his mission further, Rambabu recently launched the ‘Dokka Seethamma Akshaya Patra’ initiative in Bhimavaram, Narasapuram, Undi, Palakollu and Attili to prevent wastage of cooked food. Inspired by legendary philanthropist Dokka Seethamma, the initiative collects surplus food from weddings and auspicious events and redistributes it to the hungry. Two dedicated vehicles, flagged off by Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, now serve this purpose.
“I do not want publicity. I only believe in investing my resources regularly for humanity,” Rambabu says. His wife Varalakshmi, son Jaswant Ganesh and daughter Govardhini have pledged to continue the service in the future.
Malla Tulasi Rambabu said that nowadays there is no hunger in society, as several welfare schemes are being implemented by the government.
Eligible persons are receiving a pension of Rs 4,000 per month. However, he pointed out that the real concern is that elderly people, belonging to rich, middle-class or poor families, are not receiving proper care or timely meals at home.
After the elders raise their concerns, society begins to question family members about their neglect. Shocked by neighbours’ comments, many sons and daughters-in-law change their attitude and start taking better care of the elders at home, he said.
In a world where charity is often momentary, Malla Rambabu’s quiet, consistent compassion stands as a reminder that true wealth lies not in what we possess but in what we give every single day.