Journey to the centre of space

SALEM: Before rockets, laboratories, and satellites, there was a village that went dark at sunset. In Kadaiyampatti, a small town near Salem, electricity was once a rarity. Growing up in that town, where nights were lit by oil lamps, Kannan did not dream of space — he dreamt of light. Little did he know that the simple wish would eventually lead him from a government school classroom to the heart of India’s space programme.

Born in Kadaiyampatti, N Kannan completed his schooling at a local government high school. Engineering attracted him early, but his choice of discipline was deeply personal. In his village, many homes including his own had no power. In 1970, he joined PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore to study Electrical Engineering with the hope that one day, villages like his would be fully lit.

Graduating in those days meant stepping into uncertainty. There were no campus interviews, no placement cells. One had to embark on an exhausting job-hunting journey. Kannan had applied to three places — the Army, BSNL, and ISRO. A job at BSNL was considered secure then, often involving a year-long training programme. Kannan waited for his calling.

The call that finally came was from ISRO’s Thiruvananthapuram centre. Walking into the campus for the first time, he remembers being struck by the scale and seriousness of the place. Many warned him that ISRO was demanding, research-driven, and far from easy. He chose it anyway.

In 1971, Kannan joined ISRO as a technical assistant. Over the next three decades, he grew through the ranks; working across key centres — Space Science and Technology Centre, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit. His career progression mirrored the growth of India’s space ambitions, eventually rising to the level of scientist.