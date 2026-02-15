One seed of hope, countless changes

CHENNAI: A Sunday morning along Marina’s promenade comes alive with joggers and morning walkers, skaters weaving past picnickers unpacking their potlucks, and vendors putting up their stalls. Amidst this, the shore is also dotted by the countless homeless, forgotten souls for whom Marina isn’t a destination but home. However, they aren’t invisible to a group of young volunteers who bring them home-cooked food, biscuits, and water bottles on Sundays. Their effort forms the backbone of Naam Vidhaikalam, an NGO working with Chennai’s vulnerable children and youth.

Housed in the bustling lanes of Old Washermenpet, Naam Vidhaikalam is led by a generation of youth who believe that if you want to bring change, you must first become it. At the heart of this movement is 27-year-old Monisha Balamurugan, the founder of this NGO that has become a lighthouse for the vulnerable children and youth.

She works with a compact team — treasurer Nivithitha, secretary Jawahar, and legal advisor Sowjanya — who coordinate with students and engage with community members.

Monisha’s path into social work took shape long before she completed her post graduation from Stella Maris College, where she specialised in Medical and Psychiatric Social Work. Dusty field visits during her course, particularly camps with rural kids, dismantled her worldview. “Encountering social issues completely changed my perception,” she said. The raw reality of the social gaps she witnessed pulled her into the work long before she had a diploma.

The hardest battles were, however, not in the field but in the confines of home. As the first woman graduate in her middle-class family, Monisha spent her college years walking a tightrope, balancing the weight of family expectations of marrying early with an internal drive to serve the invisible.