The gold standard for honesty

Getting into the saturated blue and orange coveralls, akin to what the sky dons every dawn, is what kickstarts a typical day for Padma, a 48-year-old sanitary worker from Chennai. For over 20 years, with a broom in hand, she has reported for the back-breaking work of keeping clean a metropolitan city, which has largely segregated people like her to the invisible corners of its streets.

Each crossroad in life has shown her only new heaps of materials to be discarded, reeking stench to stomach, and barking dogs and rash motorists to steer clear of. On the flipside, for her husband Subramanian, a 58-year-old autorickshaw driver and an ardent Rajinikanth fanatic, days blur past amid the chaos of traffic in the streets.

After clocking off, the couple return to their barely 200-sq ft house in a densely packed neighbourhood in VR Pillai Street in Triplicane, which lets them catch forty winks before braving for another crossroad to clean or wait at.

On January 11, when Padma was sweeping dirt off the Moopathamman Temple Street in T Nagar, she noticed a three-wheeler used for fish vending parked on the roadside, with a heavy white bag on it, abandoned. Assuming it to be trash, Padma picked up the bag to dispose of the litter. However, upon inspection, she found an ice box, and inside it, what gleamed back at her was unmistakably something valuable.

Recalling the day that placed her at a moral crossroads, Padma said she had initially kept the bag aside, assuming the unclaimed articles to be imitation jewellery. When her husband arrived at the spot, she showed him the bag. A closer inspection confirmed their fears – the jewellery was indeed gold, weighing nearly 45 sovereigns worth up to Rs 50 lakh in value.

In the next few minutes, the couple, without hesitation, made a decision to take the bag to the Pondy Bazaar police station, and handed it over to the personnel there.