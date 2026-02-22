A safer ride to college, work for women in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: For women workers in Pashamylaram and girl students in Sangareddy, the daily commute has long been a test of resolve. Now, a new initiative promises relief. In response to incidents of harassment on public transport, the district police have introduced the ‘She Shuttle’, a free transport service exclusively for women.

Launched under the aegis of the Society for Sangareddy Security Council (SSSC), the service aims to ensure that stepping out for work or education does not mean compromising on safety. The vehicle is meant solely for women employed in industries and girl students travelling to schools and colleges.

Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj flagged off the shuttle, describing it as a proactive step to address concerns over eve-teasing and harassment reported on regular RTC services used by both men and women.

The initiative has been rolled out with the support of industrial units, including Newland Industry, marking the first such dedicated service in the district. The shuttle will operate daily from morning till evening along the Isnapur–Indrakaran route, a stretch frequently used by industrial workers and students. The vehicle is fitted with GPS to enable real-time tracking of its location and schedule.

Paritosh said the SSSC, set up by the district police, works in coordination with companies to strengthen public and industrial security, ease traffic issues and prevent crimes against women. The dedicated vehicle, he added, is part of that broader effort.

He also urged women to download the ‘T-Safe’ app and upload their travel details so that police can monitor journeys in real time, and advised them to dial 100 in case of emergency.