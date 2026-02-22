Adilabad police turn students into safety ambassadors

ADILABAD: If parents forget their helmets, perhaps their children will remind them. That belief is at the heart of ‘Khaki Kids’, a new initiative launched by Adilabad police to curb road accidents and cyber crime by educating school students.

Inaugurated by SP Akhil Mahajan at the police headquarters, the programme is part of the statewide ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign initiated by DGP B Shivadhar Reddy. It seeks to turn students into safety ambassadors within their homes and communities.

Under the initiative, one constable from each police station will be assigned to conduct awareness sessions in three schools every week. Government and private school students across the district will be sensitised to traffic rules, the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, and responsible behaviour on the roads.

The sessions will also focus on the growing threat of cyber crime. Students will be briefed on common online frauds, emerging scam techniques and the importance of acting swiftly during the ‘golden hour’ after a financial fraud. They will be advised to call 1930 and lodge a complaint immediately if a cyber crime occurs.

Each student who completes the awareness session will receive a ‘Khaki Kids’ badge from the district police.

SP Mahajan said the idea is simple: a child who understands safety today can influence an entire family tomorrow. By encouraging parents and relatives to follow traffic norms and stay alert online, students can help reduce accidents and financial losses.