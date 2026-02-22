Andhra Pradesh's Devendra Pillai’s lifelong devotion to Bharatanatyam

NELLORE: Few artists successfully balance the roles of performer, researcher and mentor, but K Devendra Pillai stands out as a rare example. For him, Bharatanatyam has always been more than a performance art; it is a spiritual path, a scholarly pursuit and a lifelong mission.
With a career spanning over four decades, he has performed on prestigious stages across India and shaped generations of dancers through his commitment to classical arts education.
Born on September 1, 1956, Pillai earned an MA in Telugu from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, and completed his Ph.D from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad, in 2009. His doctoral thesis, Annamayya Vishnutatvamu Natyanvayamu, examined the use of dance to interpret the spiritual philosophy of Annamacharya, a theme that influenced his choreographic work.
He received formal training in Bharatanatyam, earning a Diploma in Dance from the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the title Natya Visaradha from SV University. He trained under eminent gurus Natya Kala Nidhi A Prabhavathi and Natya Siromani Kum. M Kanchanamala of the SV College of Music and Dance. His talent was recognised early with selection as a Doordarshan-graded artist. Fluent in Telugu, Tamil and English, Pillai maintains a grounded personal life. He is the son of K Srinivasa Pillai and K Rudramma, and is married to K Anitha Pillai, an educator. Their son, K Leela Krishna, is a B.Tech graduate, and their daughter, K Swetha, is a medical professional. Pillai built a distinguished academic legacy. He joined the SV College of Music and Dance lecturer in 1982 and rose to become Head of the Department of Bharatanatyam, a position he held from 2001 until his retirement in August 2016.
He also served as Chairman of the Board of Studies in Performing Arts at SV University, a Board of Studies member at Andhra University, question paper setter, practical examiner for government music and dance colleges, and judge for cultural competitions and Doordarshan programmes. As a performer, he is widely admired for his roles in dance ballets based on mythology, bhakti literature and narratives.
His most notable portrayals include Lord Venkateswara in Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam, Ravanasura in Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanam, Mahishasura in Mahishasura Mardini, Saint Thyagaraja in A Day with Thyagaraja, and Annamacharya in Sri Annamayya Katha. He is especially acclaimed for female portrayals such as Goddess Padmavathi and Andal, noted for their emotional depth.
He has also participated in traditional performances like Unchavruthi during Thyagaraja Aradhana. Pillai has choreographed several full-length ballets, including Srinivasa Kalyanam, Annamayya Katha, Mahishasura Mardhini, Seetha Rama Kalyanam, Rukmini Kalyanam and A Day with Thyagaraja Swami. His performances have taken him across India.
His contributions have been recognised with numerous honours. He received the title Natya Kala Dhureena in 1997 and several Lifetime Achievement awards, including those from Madanapalle Fine Arts Academy, Sri Nataraja Nruthya Kala Mandir, Kurnool, and Bharat World Records International. Other major awards include Natya Kala Bhushana, Nandeeswara Natyakala, Natya Siromani, Sri Krishnadevaraya Award of Honour, Sri Garuda Excellence Award, Tillai Nataraj Award, Navarasa Nruthyakalaa Bhushana.