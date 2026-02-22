Andhra Pradesh's Devendra Pillai’s lifelong devotion to Bharatanatyam

NELLORE: Few artists successfully balance the roles of performer, researcher and mentor, but K Devendra Pillai stands out as a rare example. For him, Bharatanatyam has always been more than a performance art; it is a spiritual path, a scholarly pursuit and a lifelong mission.

With a career spanning over four decades, he has performed on prestigious stages across India and shaped generations of dancers through his commitment to classical arts education.

Born on September 1, 1956, Pillai earned an MA in Telugu from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, and completed his Ph.D from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad, in 2009. His doctoral thesis, Annamayya Vishnutatvamu Natyanvayamu, examined the use of dance to interpret the spiritual philosophy of Annamacharya, a theme that influenced his choreographic work.

He received formal training in Bharatanatyam, earning a Diploma in Dance from the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the title Natya Visaradha from SV University. He trained under eminent gurus Natya Kala Nidhi A Prabhavathi and Natya Siromani Kum. M Kanchanamala of the SV College of Music and Dance. His talent was recognised early with selection as a Doordarshan-graded artist. Fluent in Telugu, Tamil and English, Pillai maintains a grounded personal life. He is the son of K Srinivasa Pillai and K Rudramma, and is married to K Anitha Pillai, an educator. Their son, K Leela Krishna, is a B.Tech graduate, and their daughter, K Swetha, is a medical professional. Pillai built a distinguished academic legacy. He joined the SV College of Music and Dance lecturer in 1982 and rose to become Head of the Department of Bharatanatyam, a position he held from 2001 until his retirement in August 2016.