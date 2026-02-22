Anupam Kunapuli: Success unseen, partly heard

HYDERABAD: The cafe is already loud when he arrives — cups clinking, chairs scraping, a low wash of conversation settling into the evening. He takes his place quietly, without introduction. No one turns. No one needs to. The first phrase lands, measured and unhurried, and the room recalibrates around it. Voices thin. Hands hover. The noise does not stop so much as it is organised.

Somewhere behind him, someone asks, softly, “Who’s playing?”

Anupam Kunapuli does not turn. He cannot see the question travel across the room. He registers it only as another sound moving through space, joining the others he is already shaping.

“Apart from being blind, I am half deaf also,” he says later, stating it with the same neutrality one might use for weather or traffic.

At 41, Anupam has built his life almost entirely through sound — not as compensation, but as method. He trusts it, tests it, and works it until it responds. Where circumstances once tried to narrow his choices, he learned instead to widen his listening.

His earliest memories are not of classrooms or playgrounds, but hospital corridors. Born with a rare intestinal disorder, he underwent surgery immediately after birth. Complications followed — retinal damage that took away his eyesight, a succession of operations over the years, blood-related complications, long recoveries, and, most recently, brain surgery. These facts exist in his life, but they do not organise it.