AU Museum connects students with history

VISAKHAPATNAM: Coins, inscriptions, and ancient tools from the Telugu region tell stories of rulers, craftsmen, and everyday life at Archaeology Museum of Andhra University. Students can trace human activity here from prehistoric times to medieval period, seeing evidence of civilisation that textbooks alone cannot convey.

The museum’s numismatic collection is one of its most detailed exhibits. Satavahana silver and lead coins from Satanikota and Kotalingala reveal the economic networks and political authority of the 2nd century BCE. Vijayanagara coinage from Hampi, including those issued during Krishnadevaraya’s reign, displays motifs showing royal ideology and trade links. Qutb Shahi coins illustrate the fusion of indigenous symbols with Persian calligraphic designs.

Equally important are the copper plate inscriptions and seals preserved at the museum. The Uttaresvara Grant, Nandabalaga Plates, and Kakatiya copper plates document land grants, royal donations, and administrative regulations, often linked to specific astronomical events, providing insight into governance and social organisation. Seals, such as those with the legend Daya-Gaja-Kesari, help identify dynastic affiliations and corroborate numismatic evidence, bridging archaeology with epigraphy.