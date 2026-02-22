From prison cells to profits... a new path

MADHYA PRADESH: For years, Narmadapuram Central Jail in central Madhya Pradesh, like most prisons in the state, spent heavily on sourcing snacks in bulk from outside vendors for its canteen. The supplies ran into quintals, and the costs steadily mounted.

Today, the same canteen shelves are stocked with snacks prepared inside the prison walls by women inmates — many of them convicted or under trial in murder cases, including the killing of their husbands.

The change began on September 27, 2024, under the guidance of District Collector Sonia Meena. That day, the jail became the first in the state to launch a women’s self-help group (SHG) formed entirely by inmates facing serious criminal charges.

The ten-member SHG, named ‘Anjani’, was registered under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). By October-November 2024, the group had begun producing a range of snacks for the jail canteen, which is managed by a cooperative.

In less than 15 months, Anjani has built a bank balance of nearly `5 lakh—earnings representing profit and savings from its operations.

The transformation is complete. Members today operate their own bank account, sign cheques and disburse wages to fellow inmates who help in snack preparation.