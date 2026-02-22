Last men standing

DINDIGUL: In everyone‘s life, there are moments that hold the power to redefine one’s version of success and change the trajectory of the life. For K Vel Kumar, this was when he watched a hungry man tear through a paper food packet, too desperate to even untie the string. That grotesque image stayed with him and pivoted him away from his business ventures to a mission of kindness rooted in Dindigul.

He clearly remembers the morning in 2019 when his friend, Balamurugan – whose bike had broken down – called Vel Kumar to help him distribute free food packets to the elderly destitute in Dindigul. Since then, Vel Kumar, along with his friends – Dhamotharan, Kalidas, and Marimuthu – have been actively involved in various social initiatives, such as providing free funeral services for unclaimed bodies and distributing food to the destitute. “Seeing them miserably waiting for one square meal to satisfy their hunger took a tug at my heartstrings,” he adds.

“After a B. Com degree from GTN Arts College, I took up various odd jobs, including working as a cashier at a petrol station. Eventually, I ventured into the money-lending business with my friends, which was profitable,” he says. Determined to make a difference, the very next day when he noticed destitute individuals wandering in the locality without access to food, he set aside some money from his business to support them. “Each week, I prepared and distributed 25 food packets to them. Over time, some local businessmen offered financial contributions, but I declined. Eventually, my friends Dhamodharan, a mechanic, and Kalidas, who owns a small shop, joined in to support the cause. Today, we prepare meals for 125 people, distributing food packets every afternoon, a practice we’ve continued for the past six years,” the good Samaritan said.