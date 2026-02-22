Meet S Malaisamy, the tutor who makes karagam dance to his tunes in Madurai

MADURAI: By day, S Malaisamy walks through college corridors, explaining biomedical engineering concepts to attentive students. By evening, he steps into an entirely different world – balancing a brightly decorated karagam, stamping rhythmic adavus, and carrying centuries-old folk traditions onto village stages across Tamil Nadu. For more than two decades, the 46-year-old has lived these two lives with quiet discipline and unwavering commitment.

An assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Sethu Institute of Technology in Madurai, Malaisamy is an M.E. Instrumentation Engineering graduate and is currently awaiting his Ph.D. viva. Teaching has been his profession for 20 years. Folk dance, however, has run parallel to his academic life for just as long.

“All day I work as a college lecturer. In the evening, I keep my college bag aside, pick up my karagattam bag, and leave for the programme venue,” he says, smiling. “After the performance, I return by midnight. Sleeping on buses, resting during travel – this has been my routine for the past 20 years.”

A native of Manamadurai, Malaisamy comes from a farming family. His father worked as forest staff, while his mother is a homemaker. Education was strongly emphasised at home. “Everyone in our family studied. My siblings and I reached the Ph.D. level. Teaching came naturally to me,” he recalls.