Ramappa Temple to get ‘Monument of National Importance’ tag

HYDERABAD: The Union government has initiated steps to declare the 13th century Ramappa Temple at Palampet in Mulugu district as a Monument of National Importance.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued a notification under Section 4(1) of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. Objections, if any, may be submitted within two months, the notification added.

In 2021, UNESCO granted World Heritage status to the temple, also known as the Rudreshwara Temple.

Built in the 13th century during the Kakatiya period, the temple is the principal Shiva shrine in a walled complex constructed under rulers Rudradeva and Recherla Rudra, it said.