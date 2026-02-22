Saving missing children one track at a time

UTTAR PRADESH: Her life is a mission. For this, she doesn’t mind going beyond the call of duty. Railways’ highest honour was just a small recognition for the work Chandana Sinha, 41, has done in a career spanning over a decade and a half as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector.

Posted in Lucknow, she has been on a rescue mission for missing children and leading a campaign, thereby rescuing more than 1,500 such children of lesser fate across Uttar Pradesh’s rail network over the past three years, earning many accolades, including the Ati Vishisht Rail Sewa Puruskar last month.

The award recognised a system she developed to identify and rescue children at railway stations. Sinha, who led operations from Lucknow’s Charbagh station, developed methods that included officers trained to read platforms, a network of informers, discreet NGO partnerships, and a protocol designed to move quickly and without drawing attention.

In 2024 alone, her team intercepted 494 children, including 41 trafficked for labour, and 152 children were rescued by her personally. Hours after receiving the award, she returned to Lucknow after a report came in that a child was seen alone on a platform.

Hailing from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, Sinha’s father was a government employee. In her childhood, she was inspired by the TV serial ‘Udaan’ and its protagonist, IPS officer Kalyani, played by Kavita Chaudhary. She wanted to become a cop, and her dream was realised when she joined the RPF in 2010 after years of preparation.