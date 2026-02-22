The man who chose heritage grains

SIKKIM: When others hurried toward hybrid and cash crops for a quicker income, Tshering Gyatso Lepcha chose the uncertain and risky path of millet farming. Three decades on, this Sikkim progressive farmer is today not only preserving and promoting this heritage crop but also inspiring people across the state to earn a livelihood by cultivating what they traditionally have.

Lepcha (50) took to millet farming at a time when there was neither a market nor institutional support. His efforts went unnoticed for years until he attained virtual stardom when the United Nations General Assembly declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

After the declaration, the central government laid a proactive and multi-sectoral focus on millets, prompting the Sikkim government to turn its attention to this crop. Soon, it discovered that one man in the state had, in fact, already done the groundwork. The discovery led to a collaboration.

Born into a farmer’s family in the serene Lum village located in the Dzongu region of North Sikkim, Lepcha discontinued his education after Class 10 and served as the ‘sarpanch’ of his village for four terms. Alongside fulfilling this responsibility, he worked in his farmland, with an initial focus on large cardamom, but a sudden disease outbreak wiped out his crops.

“After suffering losses, I shifted my focus to indigenous millet varieties. Over time, I established a seed bank on finding people slowly shifting to hybrid crops. I thought I should do something to save our indigenous crops—rice, corn, millet. Millet did not have a market then and very few people grew it,” says Lepcha.