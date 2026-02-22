Velliangiri Malai Pathukappu Amaippu: A volunteer group that turns the tide against pollution on TN’s sacred peaks

COIMBATORE: Picture this: a lone volunteer amidst hundreds of devotees, stick in hand, battling thorns and sweat on the steep steps of Marudhamalai after Thaipoosam. He extracts a discarded plastic bottle from a bush, oblivious to the scrapes on his skin and clothes. Watching intently, a young schoolgirl turns to her father, who had just tossed waste nearby, and warns him. She darts over, retrieves the litter, and drops it in a bin with a triumphant smile. In that moment, a seed of environmental consciousness is sown, sparked by quiet heroism amid the throng of devotees.

This captures the ripple effect of the Velliangiri Malai Pathukappu Amaippu, a Coimbatore-based volunteer group turning the tide against pollution on Tamil Nadu’s most revered peaks. While most cleanups target urban dumpsites, polluted lakes, or lowlands, this group’s bold focus sets them apart on sacred mountains like the ‘South Kailash’ Velliangiri Hills, where lakhs trek annually for darshan of Lord Velliangiri Aandavar, especially from February to May and during Shivaratri. Devotees often leave behind plastic bottles, wrappers, and single-use bags – threats that fester in rock crevices, streams, and plateaus.

This group has successfully inspired a collective mission from Coimbatore to Chennai, Bengaluru, Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai, and beyond. Founder P Sivaganesh, a textile businessman, explains the vision. “Plenty of people clean the plains. But mountains that hold both deep spiritual value and critical ecological importance need attention too. Protecting them is essential to safeguard the entire surrounding ecosystem. Very few step forward for this tough work; that is why we chose to take it on.”