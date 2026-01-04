Devotion, design and dignity in wood

TIRUPATI: Situated just 10-15 km from Tirupati airport, the quiet village of Madhavamala has carved out a unique identity as one of southern India’s earliest centres of woodcarving handicrafts, transforming devotion into a sustainable livelihood for hundreds of families, in south India. Known for transforming devotion into livelihood, the village has turned the demand for Lord Venkateswara Swamy idols into both art and economic security for hundreds of families.

Nearly 250 households in Madhavamala depend on woodcarving, producing idols, furniture and decorative panels. The rhythmic sound of chisels reflects a tradition adapted to modern markets.

“Carving Lord Venkateswara Swamy is not merely a profession. It is our identity and responsibility. Every idol carries the faith of the devotee,” said senior artisan B Gangadharam Achary.

The village’s woodcarving legacy dates back to the 18th century, when artisans migrated from Tamil Nadu and the Nellore border. Initially carpenters making tools and toys, they evolved into sculptors. Once confined to the Achari (Viswakarma) community, the craft later drew others, many shifting from farming to carving.

Veteran artisan V Muniswamy Achari recalls forefathers carving temple chariots. “Today, we adapt those styles to modern demand—idols, furniture, wall panels and decorative brackets. The essence remains unchanged,” he said.