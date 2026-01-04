Devotion, design and dignity in wood

TIRUPATI: Situated just 10-15 km from Tirupati airport, the quiet village of Madhavamala has carved out a unique identity as one of southern India’s earliest centres of woodcarving handicrafts, transforming devotion into a sustainable livelihood for hundreds of families, in south India. Known for transforming devotion into livelihood, the village has turned the demand for Lord Venkateswara Swamy idols into both art and economic security for hundreds of families.
Nearly 250 households in Madhavamala depend on woodcarving, producing idols, furniture and decorative panels. The rhythmic sound of chisels reflects a tradition adapted to modern markets.
“Carving Lord Venkateswara Swamy is not merely a profession. It is our identity and responsibility. Every idol carries the faith of the devotee,” said senior artisan B Gangadharam Achary.
The village’s woodcarving legacy dates back to the 18th century, when artisans migrated from Tamil Nadu and the Nellore border. Initially carpenters making tools and toys, they evolved into sculptors. Once confined to the Achari (Viswakarma) community, the craft later drew others, many shifting from farming to carving.
Veteran artisan V Muniswamy Achari recalls forefathers carving temple chariots. “Today, we adapt those styles to modern demand—idols, furniture, wall panels and decorative brackets. The essence remains unchanged,” he said.
Madhavamala’s craftsmanship has earned recognition, with 16 artisans receiving National, State and Merit Awards. The Sri Balaji Woodcarving Artisans Co-operative Society won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 and the AP State Tourism Excellence Award 2023–24. Premium idols have been presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Artisans use simachintha, neem, mango and teak. Prices range from Rs 5,000 for a one-foot idol to Rs 15 lakh for a 12-foot sculpture. Small idols take two days, while larger works may take a year. Daily wages have risen from Rs 150 to nearly Rs 1,000.
With Tirumala’s pilgrim inflow, NRI devotees visit workshops, carrying wooden replicas to the United States, Malaysia, Singapore and beyond. Adding to the village’s distinct character are Muslim artisans such as S Jakhir Hussein, Karim, Nasir, Kadhar and Chand Basha, carving Lord Venkateswara idols for over three decades.
In Madhavamala, devotion finds expression through skill, patience and precision, sustaining a living heritage for generations.