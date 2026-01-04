From blind spots to bookshelves: Pudukkottai teacher's mission to make reading accessible

PUDUKKOTTAI: In a small classroom in Silattur, the usual yet distinct squeaking noise of chalk goes missing when a Tamil teacher steps in. Nothing against the blackboard, but for Pon Sakthivel—a visually impaired tutor—ordinary has never been the normal. As someone who battled his way through mixed ordeals, this 34-year-old dreamt of making the path a little less demanding for those next in line. Turning books accessible for those with poor vision became his calling - an inner conviction that fuels his commitment towards his community to this day.

For a majority of the visually impaired students in Tamil Nadu, reading still remains contingent on another person’s time and voice. Hit by this stark reality, Pon Sakthivel started devoting his hours to bring about a change. He converted printed books into accessible digital formats, thereby enabling visually impaired readers to read independently.

Born with visual impairment, Sakthivel, a native of Shanmuganathapuram near Alangudi in Pudukkottai district, currently teaches Tamil at the Government Higher Secondary School in Silattur near Aranthangi. Finding time beyond his classroom hours, he has digitised over 2,000 books since 2019, making them available as audio-enabled and screen-reader-friendly e-books.