Melodies reshape learning for rural students

NELLORE: A government teacher has redefined teaching by transforming textbook lessons into melodies, rhythms, and poems with an innovative approach that helps students learn, and gain confidence to express themselves fearlessly.

Born on 15 January 1979 in Utukuru Kancharipalem, Vidavalur mandal, Kamanche Sarada’s life reflects perseverance, passion for literature, and a deep commitment to nurturing young minds. Known for her innovative approach, she teaches lessons through songs, rhythm and poetry. By turning textbook content into rhymes and lyrical narratives, she helps students grasp concepts effortlessly, making classrooms resonate with music and participation.

Raised in a modest family by her parents Kamanche Ravindra and Krishthamma, Sarada learnt early that education was the strongest tool to transform lives. Despite financial hardship, her parents ensured her schooling continued. Encouragement from teachers who recognised her curiosity instilled confidence that shaped her career. Her academic journey—from a village primary school to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and later an MA—strengthened her belief that learning should be creative, meaningful and joyful.

Her philosophy transformed classrooms into spaces of encouragement rather than fear. Students who once dreaded subjects began singing lessons aloud, internalising concepts without pressure.

This approach improved performance, built confidence, and enhanced communication and emotional expression. Many first-generation learners, struggling with conventional methods, found their voice through her musical teaching style. Attendance rose, results improved, and students began asking questions, composing poems and songs.

Sarada believes teaching extends beyond academics. She emphasises shaping character, values and self-belief, instilling discipline, social awareness and respect for culture and literature. She encourages students to write, sing, perform and express themselves freely. She has trained many for Hindi language examinations, helping them secure certificates that later supported employment and higher studies. For rural students, these certificates opened doors once unreachable.